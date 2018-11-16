Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Riu Sun Sells 8,405 Shares

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) insider Riu Sun sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $306,782.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $35.80 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 660.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $197,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

WARNING: “Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Riu Sun Sells 8,405 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-insider-riu-sun-sells-8405-shares.html.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.