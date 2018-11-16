YY (YY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark cut their target price on YY to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. CLSA set a $125.00 target price on YY and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.89.

YY opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.88. YY has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.38 million. YY had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YY will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YY by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YY by 991.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth $8,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

