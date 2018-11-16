Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,564,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

FCAU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,760. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.