Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 67.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

HLNE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 76,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,054. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $41,312.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 21,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.04 per share, for a total transaction of $794,508.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,157 shares of company stock worth $6,094,704. Insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 760.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

