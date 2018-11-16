Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $424.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.58 million. Synaptics reported sales of $430.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $446,286.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $485,694.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $29,211,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $20,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 264,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $8,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

