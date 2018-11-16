Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.22. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 196.28%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

In other news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,081 shares of company stock worth $386,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,104,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,802,000 after buying an additional 973,390 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,555,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 956,233 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $13,065,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $12,218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,189,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,556. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

