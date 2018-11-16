Zacks: Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Dril-Quip posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of DRQ opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $32,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $643,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,600 shares of company stock worth $1,802,081. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dril-Quip by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dril-Quip by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

