Zacks: Analysts Expect Ensco Plc (ESV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ensco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Ensco posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ensco will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ensco.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Societe Generale set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ensco by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ensco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 303,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Ensco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 31,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ensco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 880,627 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ensco by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESV opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Ensco has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ensco’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

