Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (EQR) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,408 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $158,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $2,373,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,238 shares of company stock worth $11,022,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,425,000 after buying an additional 2,247,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,187,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 23.4% during the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 101,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 19.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

