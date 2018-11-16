Zacks: Analysts Expect Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) to Announce -$0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Loxo Oncology’s earnings. Loxo Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Loxo Oncology.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOXO shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Loxo Oncology from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Ifs Securities upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Loxo Oncology from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

LOXO opened at $151.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.26. Loxo Oncology has a 12-month low of $71.45 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

In related news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $208,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,850. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Loxo Oncology by 90.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,415,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Loxo Oncology by 32.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Loxo Oncology by 257.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

