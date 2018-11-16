Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Announce $2.92 EPS

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.02. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $10.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.76 to $10.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.70. 613,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,624. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 8,409 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $1,420,196.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $1,959,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at $53,100,393.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,637 shares of company stock worth $16,309,712. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.