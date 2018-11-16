Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $112,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,840.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

