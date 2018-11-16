Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 6,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $129,933.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,792 shares of company stock worth $2,538,748. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

