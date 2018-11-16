Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. 1,374,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,969. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, CFO Joseph A. Tautges bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,103.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $156,134,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 43.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,138,000 after acquiring an additional 739,661 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $43,048,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $42,432,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

