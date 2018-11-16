Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (LEA) to Announce $4.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08. Lear reported earnings of $4.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $18.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.75 to $18.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $18.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. grace capital purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 491,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,724,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,156. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

