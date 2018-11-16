Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manchester United PLC (MANU) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $175.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.12 million. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 6.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Manchester United from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Manchester United to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 8,102,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MANU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 33,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,141. The stock has a market cap of $848.91 million, a P/E ratio of 149.00, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

