Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. Restaurant Brands International also reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,720,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,295,000 after buying an additional 527,574 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,031,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,681,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,799 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,863,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,008,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,631,000 after purchasing an additional 626,032 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

