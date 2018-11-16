Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report $174.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.40 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $171.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $701.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.15 million to $703.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $750.57 million, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $767.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

CLB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.62. 32,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,988. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 8,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,520,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,991 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,399,000 after acquiring an additional 274,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 721,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,561,000 after acquiring an additional 270,723 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,285,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,040,000 after buying an additional 249,329 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after buying an additional 224,191 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

