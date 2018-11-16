Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imax Corp (IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.17 Million

Analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to report $104.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.10 million. Imax reported sales of $125.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full year sales of $369.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.61 million to $377.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $411.82 million, with estimates ranging from $400.95 million to $432.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $32.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

IMAX opened at $19.63 on Friday. Imax has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,415 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $220,875.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Imax by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Imax by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Imax by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 226,244 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

