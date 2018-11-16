Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,345. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 140.1% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $6,020,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 147.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,231 shares in the last quarter.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

