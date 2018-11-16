Zacks: Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on THS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $191,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $54,014,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $51.21 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

