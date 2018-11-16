Zacks: CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. CSG Systems International’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.78 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CSG Systems International an industry rank of 41 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $48.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.87 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 130,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $11,093,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

