Zacks: First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Western Financial’s rating score has declined by 25% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 158 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Western Financial in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,037. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,101,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

