Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.83.

AXAS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,352. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $269.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.