Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLBS. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,173. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. On average, analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 33.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc operates as a global healthcare company, which engages in developing cellular therapies that repair damaged tissue, cells and organs and restore their normal function. It is pursuing the preservation and enhancement of human health globally through the development of cell based therapeutics that prevent, treat or cure disease.

