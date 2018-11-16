Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corning (GLW) to Hold

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Corning delivered healthy third-quarter 2018 results driven by sales and profit growth in each of its businesses led by investment in innovation and capacity expansions. The company continues to benefit from strength in its Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies and Specialty Materials business. Solid demand for Gorilla Glass 5 and fiber optic products remain key catalyst. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, building a significant position in China in the prevailing economic and political environment will be challenging for the company. In addition, Corning faces continued price erosion in the display business. The core end markets are also in a slow growth phase, affecting its profitability to some extent. Limited use of sapphire substrates remains another concern as current manufacturing technologies are quite expensive and wasteful.”

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 106,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,415. Corning has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric S. Musser sold 18,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $609,626.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,811.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,018. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 711.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 233.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

