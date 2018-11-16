Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) to Hold

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that generate stable and recurring fee-and tariff-based revenues. Apart from reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings, Magellan Midstream generated robust distributable cash flow in the period. Driven by robust results, the firm lifted its DCF and EPS guidance, boosting further optimism surrounding the stock. However, MMP's debt-to-capital ratio of around 60% is a concern. The delay in project completions and cost overruns need to be factored in as well, while MLP valuations will be largely disconnected from business fundamentals as long as the hoopla over the tax policy change by FERC continues. The interplay of these factors account for the conservative investment thesis.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

MMP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $343,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Capital Management Co raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 6,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

