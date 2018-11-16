Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Newfield Exploration (NFX) to Hold

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Newfield Exploration is well positioned to benefit from its holding in the Anadarko Basin. The company has substantial acres of land in the Oklahoma region, which gives it the financial flexibility and a sizeable acreage position in the region. For 2018, Newfield expects its domestic production between 185–200 MBoe/d, up from 152 MBoe/d in 2017. It can lead to an increase in the bottom-line. We expect the company’s 2018 earnings per share to surge by 67% year over year. Moreover, the company is not shy of divesting non-core assets. In fact, since 2011, the upstream energy player divested assets worth$3.1 billion. However, the upstream energy player has significant exposure to debt as its debt-to-capitalization ratio is 56.6%, much higher than 45.3% of the broader industry. Also, the company’s rising operating cost is a serious concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFX. Edward Jones cut shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of Newfield Exploration stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newfield Exploration has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

