Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (NRILY) to Hold

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get NOMURA RESH INS/ADR alerts:

Shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

About NOMURA RESH INS/ADR

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting services to develop business strategies, reengineer operations, support government/public agencies, and implement administrative reforms; and systems consulting services to enhance the use of IT, including IT strategic development, business reengineering planning and execution support, standardized architecture implementation, global cross-functional IT governance, and others.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (NRILY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.