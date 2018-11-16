Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues declined year over year. The company’s top-line growth is currently suffering from near-term delays in semiconductor memory spending by a large number of manufacturers. Management expects this to continue impacting the company’s business growth in the upcoming quarters which is a major negative. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s solid momentum across its Industrial and Services businesses contributed well to its top-line. Additionally, contributions from the buyout of LumaSense Technologies drove the results further. The company’s strong focus toward power innovation will continue to aid growth. Nevertheless, customer concentration, integration issues and currency headwinds remain concerns. Furher, seasonality in industrial market poses threat.”

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $42.96 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 70.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,632,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

