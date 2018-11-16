Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.72. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 25,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $32,700.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

