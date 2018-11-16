Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spark Energy (SPKE) to Hold

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Spark Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPKE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

SPKE stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $318.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of -1.48.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.31. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $258.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spark Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Spark Energy news, VP Gil Melman sold 15,862 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $138,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 996,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,831.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 313,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 175.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the second quarter worth $812,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Energy (SPKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.