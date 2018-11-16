Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Entergy (ETR)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entergy Corporation maintains a stable liquidity position backed by a strong cash generation capacity that enables the company make notable investment plans. Entergy continues to focus on maximizing shareholder value through regular payment of dividends. The company expects grid upgrades, asset replacement and industrial load growth to drive earnings. Additionally, the company has a strong project pipeline. Also, with approximately 1,000 MW in various stages of development, the company remains committed to providing its customers with renewable power options which are playing an increasingly important role in resource planning. The company's shares outperformed the industry in last six months. However, Entergy is subject to economic risks associated with participation in the MISO markets and the allocation of transmission upgrade costs.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,828. Entergy has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $308,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $2,123,475 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

