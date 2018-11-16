Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Logitech International (LOGI)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech's second-quarter fiscal 2019 results benefited from solid performance in its Video Collaboration, Gaming businesses and PC Peripherals category. Its first digital pencil, Crayon; and its wireless charging dock for iPhone, POWERED were key drivers. Strong performance of existing products like Slim Folio is a positive. Strategic acquisitions also make us optimistic about its prospects. With increasing customer interaction with digital content, Logitech is placed well with its products helping people connect with digital and cloud-based platforms. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, weaknesses in Mobile Speakers business and Smart Home segment impacted results. Sovereign debt issues in Europe, political tensions between Russia and Ukrain are concerns.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,523. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $691.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

