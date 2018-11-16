Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Flowers Foods (FLO)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Flowers Foods has lagged the industry in the past six months, as the company has been witnessing soft margins, and higher materials, supplies, labor and other production costs. These factors lingered in second-quarter 2018, and also led to a trimmed earnings view. Second-quarter earnings were impacted by weak margins due to increased promotions as well as cost inflation of commodities, transportation and labor. Moreover, results were hit by operational hurdles related to inferior yeast received from a supplier. Nonetheless, management remains focused on alleviating its cost hurdles through its supply-chain optimization plan. To this end, the company is on track with Project Centennial, which is expected to generate gross savings of $38-$48 million in 2018. Focus on buyouts remains a major driver. Evidently, strength in DKB helped drive Flowers’ Foods’ market share in the second quarter, which aided top-line growth.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLO. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 555,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $923.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

