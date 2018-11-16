Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Harmony has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. The company has a diverse portfolio of gold development projects spread across South Africa and PNG. It is also making good progress in producing better quality gold ounces and reducing costs. However, Harmony remains exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. The company’s high cost structure is another concern. It is also exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NYSE:HMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 73,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,669. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -2.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 34,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 70,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 113,566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 128,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,315,579 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 131,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

