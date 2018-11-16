Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Tech Data (TECD)

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tech Data has underperformed the industry in the past three months, thanks to dismal margin trends. We note that stiff competition along with unfavorable product mix marred gross margin performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s adjusted operating margin picture has been dismal. These factors along with risk of changes in supplier polices as well as data security breach are threats to the company’s operations and profitability. On the bright side, Tech Data’s top-line performance has been impressive with year-on-year growth in the past six quarters. Revenues during the second quarter were driven by robust demand for Endpoint Solutions. Additionally, in the said quarter, Tech Data launched a Global Business Optimization Program to enhance savings and improve productivity. Further, investments to bolster end-to-end portfolio as well as data-centric capabilities bode well.”

Get Tech Data alerts:

TECD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Tech Data stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,736. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Tech Data’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tech Data by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Tech Data by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tech Data by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tech Data by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Tech Data by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tech Data (TECD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.