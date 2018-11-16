Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Argo Group (ARGO) to Hold

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 target price on shares of Argo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. 157,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,075. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $69.77.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.83 million.

In other Argo Group news, insider Mark E. Watson III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $947,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Sedgwick Browne sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $362,017.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,797 shares of company stock worth $3,393,699.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Argo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

