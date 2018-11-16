Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HubSpot (HUBS) to Buy

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot reports stellar third-quarter results. Both top and bottom line increased year over year, primarily due to growing customer base. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 guidance. We believe portfolio expansion and collaborations bode well. The company is benefitting from an expanding international footprint. Robust performance of Hubspot One and Hubspot CRM tools is a positive. HubSpot’s product portfolio is gaining from integration with Shopify & Facebook, which leverage AI. Adoption of Google cloud remains a positive. Moreover, integration of its various in house offerings is likely to improve subscription levels going ahead, consequently bolstering the top line. However, adverse foreign exchange rate volatility impact and mounting operating losses are headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.48. 2,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,643. HubSpot has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.37). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $495,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $548,715.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,820 shares of company stock worth $13,935,969. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $4,119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 579.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 118.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

