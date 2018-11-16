Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ITT (ITT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, ITT’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. On the other hand, revenues in the reported quarter surpassed the same by 1.4%. ITT believes strength in its chemical and general industrial businesses, sturdier demand for connectors and growth in automotive friction orders will likely drive its revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, commercial excellence, increased productivity, lower tax expenses and stronger sales volumes are expected to boost its near-term profitability. The company also anticipates that new innovation investments will aid in improving its revenues and profitability going forward. Moreover, ITT remains on track to boost its shareholders’ value over time.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on ITT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,699. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. ITT has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ITT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,381,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ITT by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 20.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 240,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

