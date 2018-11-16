Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NWPX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 65,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,986. The stock has a market cap of $238.02 million, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

In related news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum acquired 3,604 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth $457,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 31.6% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 161.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 102,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 242,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

