Zacks: Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) an industry rank of 175 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRN. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,318. The firm has a market cap of $748.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.92 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,702,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 586,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,975 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 124.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 400,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

