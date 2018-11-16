Zacks: Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Nelnet an industry rank of 66 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 37.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,885. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 112.77, a current ratio of 98.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nelnet (NNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.