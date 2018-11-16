Zacks: Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Reliant Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 57.1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Reliant Bancorp an industry rank of 173 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBNC shares. FIG Partners raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.42. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.62%. Equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

