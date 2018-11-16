Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,747,000 after buying an additional 345,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,489,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,031,000 after buying an additional 1,629,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,124,000 after buying an additional 295,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,961,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,864,000 after buying an additional 228,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $33,279,032.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,514,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $33,787,590.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.01 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cann lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/zeke-capital-advisors-llc-reduces-stake-in-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.