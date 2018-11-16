Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 52.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,695,000 after acquiring an additional 969,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 76.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,759,000 after acquiring an additional 867,269 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 353.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,359,000 after acquiring an additional 767,484 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $45,572,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $41,462,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

CE stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $92.68 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

