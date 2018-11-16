ZenGold Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (ZENGOLD)

ZenGold (CURRENCY:ZENGOLD) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. ZenGold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $197.00 worth of ZenGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZenGold has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One ZenGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZenGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00142806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00228576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.37 or 0.10002701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009976 BTC.

ZenGold Token Profile

The Reddit community for ZenGold is /r/zengold. ZenGold’s official Twitter account is @ZenGold1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZenGold’s official website is www.zengold.org.

Buying and Selling ZenGold

ZenGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZenGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZenGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZenGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZenGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.