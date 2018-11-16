Zilbercoin Price Reaches $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Zilbercoin has traded flat against the dollar. Zilbercoin has a total market capitalization of $208,251.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilbercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005786 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00024041 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00265436 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001312 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Zilbercoin

ZBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,195,877 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,209 coins. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.de.

Zilbercoin Coin Trading

Zilbercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilbercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

