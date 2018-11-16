zooplus (ZO1) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €146.00 ($169.77) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Commerzbank set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €159.00 ($184.88) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.11 ($175.71).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €132.40 ($153.95) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €127.40 ($148.14) and a 1 year high of €200.15 ($232.73).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

