ZSEcoin (ZSE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

ZSEcoin (CURRENCY:ZSE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One ZSEcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. ZSEcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZSEcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZSEcoin has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.02463284 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009581 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000379 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003406 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000594 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ZSEcoin

ZSEcoin (ZSE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2016. ZSEcoin’s total supply is 7,117,419 coins. ZSEcoin’s official website is zsecoin.com. ZSEcoin’s official Twitter account is @PrestigeCoin.

Buying and Selling ZSEcoin

ZSEcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZSEcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZSEcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZSEcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

